Water level swells in major Jammu rivers, schools shut

Jammu, Sep 2: The Water level of various rivers in Jammu, Udhampur, and Samba districts has crossed the flood alert mark.

Authorities on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools in the division, including the cancellation of upcoming exams.

The Tawi River crossed the flood alert level in Udhampur, while the Basantar in Samba and Uhj in Kathua also crossed the flood alert level.

Ujh River has recorded a discharge of 59,750 cusecs, which is well above the flood alert mark of 48,000 cusecs. Although the level is still below the danger mark of 88,000 cusecs, authorities are closely monitoring the situation, warning that a further increase may trigger flash flooding in adjoining areas.

Ravi River in Kathua has also crossed the alert threshold. The water level has touched 524.97 meters above mean sea level, compared to the alert mark of 523 meters. The danger level is fixed at 527.91 meters, leaving only a narrow margin before the river reaches a critical stage.

Officials said the water level of the Tawi River in Udhampur has crossed the flood alert mark of 15 feet, touching 18.31 feet by 2 pm. The danger level is 20 feet, they added, warning that further rise could pose a serious risk to low-lying areas.

Director School Education, Jammu, said in an order that in view of the inclement weather, all government and private schools in the Jammu division will remain closed on September 3. The J&K Board of Secondary Education ordered the cancellation of Class 10 and 11 examinations in J&K on Wednesday.

NDRF teams have been deployed at the Tawi Bridge in Jammu to ensure public safety. The teams are alerting locals and urging them to stay away from the riverbanks.

A widespread spell of rain is expected across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 48 hours. Some districts in the Jammu division are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain. The water level in rivers and streams is expected to rise further.