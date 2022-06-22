Srinagar: The water level mark at Sangam has crossed the flood declaration mark and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department – IFC, Kashmir has asked people living in the adjoining areas to remain vigilant.

“The Flood Declaration mark of 21 feet at Sangam has been crossed. The habitation residing along the River Jhelum in South and Central Kashmir are requested to remain vigilant. Subsequently, the downstream gauge at Ram Munshibagh is expected to rise (sic),” the IFC, Kashmir said in a Facebook post.

The department had earlier advised the habitation residing along higher contours of tributaries (nallahs) especially Vishow and Rambiyara Nallah (South Kashmir) ‘to remain vigilant as water level have risen and are expected to rise further in response to the rainfall in the catchment’.

Though Kashmir received widespread rainfall during the past few days, the Meteorological Department has forecast improvement in weather conditions.

“Weather improving gradually. Expect further decrease in rainfall intensity and distribution as the day progresses,” the MeT office said in a latest post.