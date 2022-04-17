A little girl describing her visit to Kashmir is melting hearts online. The video was shared by Imtiyaz Hussain, a police officer from Jammu and Kashmir. The girl, who introduced herself as Kaushika, said that her goal was to see snow in Kashmir, but that did not happen.

However, she was impressed by the beauty of the place and also the language. Her innocence, combined with her confidence and eloquence, won the hearts of Twitter users. The clip has garnered 24,000 likes till now.

“Hey,Cutie, Come again in winter. Promise, it will snow then.”

Kashmir is attracting record tourists after the easing of pandemic restrictions and some improvement in the security situation, bolstering local businesses. Tourist arrivals are set to touch a ten-year high this year after more than 340,000 tourists have come since January, local tour operators and government officials said, despite restrictions on foreign tourists.