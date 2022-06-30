Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to throw open the world’s longest walkway, which will connect the holy sites in the Kingdom

The 25-kilometer pedestrian road, runs from the Arafat area, where the annual pilgrimage climaxes, through Muzdalifah to Mina, around eight kilometers east of Makkah.

The walkway has four roads. The length of the first road is 5100 linear meters, the second is 7,580 longitudinal meters, the third is 7,556 meters long, and the fourth is 4,620 linear meters.

فيديو | الأطول عالمياً.. ممشى المشاعر المقدسة يضم أحدث الخدمات والمواصفات يبدأ من عرفات وحتى منى مروراً بمزدلفة#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/E0SLzrYtiw — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 17, 2022

These tracks also included the installation of 500,000 square meters of Interlock tiles, 500 concrete barriers, and 1,000 chairs for pilgrims to rest.

To facilitate the movement of pilgrims, umbrellas were installed to protect them from the high heat of the sun, in addition to spray columns to cool the hot weather.

The road also includes 57 directional panels, more than 400 high-tech lighting poles, 810 Led lanterns, 25 lighting towers 30 meters high, and 100 lanterns with a power of 100 watts. More than 400 garbage bins have also been installed on both sides of the road.

It also contains a special corridor for people with special needs to facilitate the performance of pilgrims’ rituals and help them move around the holy sites without any difficulties or dangers threatening their safety.

The road is also illuminated by high-tech poles and LED headlights, which are highly luminous and cost less compared to regular lighting, with low emissions of gases harmful to the environment.

It is noteworthy that the project aims to ensure comfort, security, and safety for pilgrims during their movement between the holy sites Arafat – Muzdalifah – Mina and erecting spherical concrete barriers to prevent vehicles from entering the pedestrian path.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 and 2021 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic.