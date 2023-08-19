A woman pilgrim is winning the internet after she carried her elderly mother on her shoulder to offer prayers at Al-Masjid An-Nabawī, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The viral video that surfaced on the internet recently showed the woman, who is said to be an Egyptian national, carrying her mother on her shoulders and proceeding toward the holy mosque for prayer.

#المدينة_المنورة#المسجد_النبوي_الشريف



مشهد مؤثر في ساحات المسجد النبوي الشريف لمعتمرة من الجنسية المصرية تحمل والدتها على ظهرها.. يجسد أجمل معاني رد الجميل والبر بالوالدين.

(وَقُلْ رَبِّ ارْحَمْهُمَا كَمَا رَبَّيَانِي صَغِيرًا) pic.twitter.com/gw1DWUyZzu — تويتر المدينة (@twittmadina) August 16, 2023

Social media users were quick to laud the daughter’s actions, calling it a beautiful expression of honor and respect for the parents.

One of the social media users tweeted, “A touching scene in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque of an Egyptian pilgrim carrying her mother on her back, embodies the most beautiful meanings of giving back and being kind to parents.”