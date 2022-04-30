Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammad Siraj set the dance floor on fire with their killer moves. The cricketers danced their heart out during a reception thrown by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the newly-wed couple Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman

ADVERTISEMENT

A short video has been shared by RCB’s official Twitter handle where former Challengers’ captain Virat Kohli can be seen doing the Bhangra while pacer Mohammad Siraj is performing Hyderbad’s traditional Marfa dance.

Traditional Indian attire, smiles, hugs, music, dance and more dance. #MaxiVins had everything to bring the wedding vibes inside the bio bubble. That turned out to be one special night! ❤️ Come be a part of it through this video.#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/rZdSDpFRJO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 29, 2022

“Traditional Indian attire, smiles, hugs, music, dance, and more dance. #MaxiVins had everything to bring the wedding vibes inside the bio bubble. That turned out to be one special night! Come be a part of it through this video.#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #nmmRCB pic.twitter.com/rZdSDpFRJO.” Tweeted Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the video, Maxwell and Vini could also be seen dancing. Maxwell entered the party wearing a Sherwani, while Vini was donning a Lehenga. The couple was given a guard of honor by the RCB team. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was also seen in red Kurta. RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson wished the newly married couple all the best. He also said that Maxwell is like a family member.

Maxwell tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on March 27. As Vini is of Indian origin, the wedding took place as per Indian rituals after a Christian wedding earlier.