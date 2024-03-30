Watch: Viral Video of Cream Roll Making Will Take You on a Nostalgic Journey to Your Childhood

If you could name one sweet delicacy you were obsessed with as a child, chances are you would say cream rolls. The crispy and flaky twisted rolls always tantalise our taste buds with their delectable crunch. The X-factor is the whipped cream spread on top. Recently, a food vlogger took us back to our childhood. He shared a video on Instagram, treating social media users to the extensive process of making cream rolls. The video begins with workers at a food factory adding oil to a flour mixture in a large bowl. With bare hands, one of the workers kneads the flour-oil blend. The dough is then spread on a table and cut with a knife. An extra dollop of cream is added to the dough and beaten to achieve a soft and lumpy texture.

To firm up the dough, it is repeatedly rolled. In the next step, the workers flatten it with a rolling pin. The dough is then sliced into long strips before being folded onto an iron rod by the worker. After twisting the strips on the pole, they are placed onto a baking tray and placed inside a furnace. Once the tray is removed, the dough emerges baked to a delicious golden-brown color. The best part comes in the next step. The cream is whisked into a batter and drizzled into the small openings of the freshly baked rolls. Cream rolls are now ready to be served. Take a look at the video here:

The video elicited a flurry of reactions from food enthusiasts. “Mein toh abhi bhi khati hun (I still eat them),” confessed one.” Cream roll always a favourite,” quipped another. “Purani yaadein taaza ho gayi (Old memories got refreshed),” noted a person. One individual referred to the confectionery item as a “desi croissant”. Another reminisced that cream rolls were available for ₹ 1 back in the day. Others expressed their fondness for the dessert by filling the comments section with heart emojis.

