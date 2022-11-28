A Kuchipudi dance performance by Anoushka Sunak, the nine-year-old daughter of UK PM Rishi Sunak in London is breaking the internet.

Her performance was part of ‘Rang’, International Kuchipudi Dance Festival 2022, the largest inclusive inter-generational festival of this dance form in the UK.

More than 100 artists including live musicians, elderly contemporary dance artists between the age group of four and 85 years, wheelchair dancer with learning disabilities, and international bursary students from Natarang Group, Poland performed at the event. Watch the video here:

Rishi Sunak’s daughter Anushka who was in London for her performance, said, “India is a place where my family, home, and culture come together and I want to go there every year.”

Anoushka’s mother Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, graced the dance event, along with Rishi Sunak’s parents, and enjoyed Anoushka’s performance.

Rishi Sunak is the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the first Indian-origin person to hold the office.

At 42, Sunak is the youngest British Prime Minister in 200 years. He is the first Hindu in the highest office of state and has a Ganesha statue adorning his desk.