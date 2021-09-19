Watch: Transport Minister’s car clocks 170 kmph during speed-test on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari travelled at almost 170 km per hour on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) earlier this week.

Being developed at a cost of RS 98,000 crores, the highway will subsequently bring down the travelling time between the two cities by almost 12 hours. Apart from examining the progress, Gadkari also carried out a speed test on the expressway in the Kia Carnival.

A video has surfaced on YouTube that shows Nitin Gadkari taking a short tour of a section of the DME on Friday at a speed of 170 kmph. In this video, the union minister is seen examining the work and facilities along the soon-to-be-inaugurated expressway.

As the highway is currently not open for people and Gadkari’s convoy was the only vehicle on the stretch, thus it was safe to perform such a high-speed test.

The 1,380 km expressway will be India’s longest highway that will pass through 6 Indian states, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.