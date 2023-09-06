Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan is brimming with excitement as the official trailer for his biopic, titled “800,” was unveiled on Tuesday. The trailer launch took place in Mumbai and was graced by the presence of iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya.

Expressing his pride and enthusiasm, Muralitharan stated, “I am very proud because they came (Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya) and launched it for me. And also I feel that this project has been going on for the last 5 years and now it has come to reality. Hopefully, people enjoy this movie.”

In the biopic, the role of the legendary Sri Lankan spinner will be portrayed by Madhurr Mittal, renowned for his performance in the Oscar-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire.” The film, written and directed by MS Sripathy, is set to be released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the untold story of Muttiah Muralitharan. It delves into the historical backdrop of Sri Lanka in the 1970s when minority Tamils were facing persecution, shedding light on the challenges the community endured during that period. The trailer features poignant scenes, including a young man in a white cricket jersey kneeling before armed military personnel, accompanied by a voiceover emphasizing the struggles faced by those from migrant laborer backgrounds in gaining recognition as citizens. It concludes with a proud declaration of being a “cricketer.”

Muralitharan’s biopic is scheduled for release on October 6, offering viewers a deep dive into the life and journey of a cricketing legend. Muralitharan, a member of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, holds the distinction of being one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history. He is renowned for being the only bowler to claim 800 Test wickets and 530 ODI wickets, making him the highest wicket-taker in both formats. Additionally, he boasts an average of over six wickets per Test match. Notably, Muralitharan dismissed Sachin Tendulkar a total of 13 times in their cricketing encounters.