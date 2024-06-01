Watch: Tearful Ronaldo Hard to Console as Al-Nassr Loses King’s Cup Final to Al Hilal

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo was shattered to the core as his Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr lost the King’s Cup final to rivals Al-Hilal on Friday. The closely-fought tie saw Ronaldo hitting the post with a beautiful bicycle kick, as the match headed into penalties after the normal time score remained 1-1. No winner could be decided in the extra-time, prompting penalties to be taken where Al-Hilal emerged triumphant 5-4, leaving Ronaldo tearful and inconsolable. While other players might see the Saudi Arabia experience as a ‘retirement league or competition’, Ronaldo’s emotions proved that, for him, it was much more than that.

As Al Nassr lost the match on penalties, Ronaldo sunk to the turf and was inconsolable as teammates and coaching staff tried to lift his spirits. Officials and teammates off the field accompanied the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, as he sat on the bench with the runners-up medal around his neck.

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears… He's been let down yet again. The story of his career.pic.twitter.com/Y2K9v8yWa0 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 31, 2024

For Al Hilal, Serbian forward Aleksander Mitrovic opened the scoring at the 7th minute before Ayman Yahya of Al Nassr equalised late into the 88th minute. Finding an equaliser had become quit tough for Ronaldo’s side after their goalkeeper David Ospina had received a red card in the 56th minute.

I love Al Hilal but I must admit, this bicycle kick from Cristiano Ronaldo deserved to go in…



What an attempt.pic.twitter.com/ayQXOFUrId — Ginga Bonito 🇧🇷 (@GingaBonitoHub) May 31, 2024

Al Nassr kept the pressure on Al Hilal after Ospina’s sending-off. Right before the 90-minute mark, Al Hilal saw both of their center-backs Kalidou Koulibaly and Ali Al-Bulaihi being sent-off by the referee.

The extra-time gave Al-Nassr the golden period to find a winner by goalkeeper Yassine Bonou’s heroics kept the scores level the entire extra-time. It was in the shootout that Bonou shone yet again, saving the final two penalties from Ronaldo’s side as Al-Nassr took the cup home despite missing their talismanic forward Neymar Jr. due to an injury.

