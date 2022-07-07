Two days after a coaching teacher brutally assaulted a 5-year-old child in Patna’s Dhanarua locality, the district police arrested him on Wednesday.

Dhanarua police station SHO Deenanath Singh confirmed the arrest. He told IANS that the accused Amar Kant alias Chhotu has been booked under relevant IPC sections of 323, 341, 342, 307, 506 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

“The accused was running a coaching centre named Jaya coaching classes for nursery to class 3 in Dhanarua. He brutally assaulted a 5-year-old. Due to the brutal assault, the victim became unconscious,” Singh said.

A video of this incident went viral on social media in which the teacher can be seen beating the child with elbows and hands and even using a wooden stick. He keeps hitting the child until the stick snaps. The assault continued despite the child crying and begging the teacher to stop.

The situation was such that other students also got scared and could not dare to stop him or rescue the fellow student.

When the video went viral on social media and his family members learnt about the incident, they assembled at the coaching centre and vandalised it.

Amar Kant alias Chhotu is a local resident of Dhanarua and he is said to be a patient with high blood pressure and hypertension.

“There were 45 pupils associated with his coaching centre,” Singh said.