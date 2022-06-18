Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, is currently vacationing with her J&K-born boyfriend Arslan Goni in California, and her recent post stands as proof that she is having the best time of her life.

The interior designer has shared two cute and loved-up pictures on her Instagram stories with Arslan.

She captioned one of the pictures as, “Shaking off 2020, 2021…finalllyyyy #Summerof2022″ followed up with multiple hearts. Sussanne looks pretty in a black-coloured top paired with blue jeans, while Arslan looks dapper white t-shirt. She is seen posing alongside Arslan.

While, on the other picture, she wrote: “2 hours walk this morning.” Sussanne donned a black tank top for the morning walk, while Arslan slayed in a beige T-shirt like a pro. For the uninitiated, Sussanne has been dating Arslan for a while now.

Susanne Khan is often in the news for her cordial equation with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. They never miss a chance to cheer for each other, and their Instagram exchange shows it all.