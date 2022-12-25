Social media is a treasure trove of inspirational tales of people who chose to go against the grain in order to fulfil their life goals.

One similar tale is a young man named Ajay, who sells tea at night in order to pay for his studies.

A person named Govind Gurjar made a post about it along with a video on Twitter.

Gurjar praised Ajay in his tweet and included the hashtag #Chai On Cycle Indore, which roughly translates to “#Chai On Cycle Indore…

#साइकल_वाली_चाय



इंदौर..

हमारे आदिवासी भाई अजय से मिलोगे..!



अजय दिन में पढ़ाई करता है और रात को चाय बेचता है ताकि कोचिंग,रहने,खाने का खर्चा निकल से..!

सच में अजय भगवान करे कभी बड़ा आदमी बन गया तो चाय बेचने वाला ये वीडियो अजय के संघर्ष का जीता जागता सबूत साबित होगा. pic.twitter.com/N2LnR6mo2T — Govind Gurjar (@Gurjarrrrr) December 23, 2022

Meet Ajay, our tribal brother!

Ajay works as a nighttime tea salesman to support himself as he studies throughout the day.

God truly bless Ajay.

This story will serve as evidence of his adversity if he ever achieves success.

With a slat placed in front of his cycle bearing his service name ‘Cycle wali chai’, Ajay rides around the city with kettle placed on the carrier at the back. Ajay reportedly sells tea in Indore.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 9,000 views. Netizens are unanimously hailing and blessing Ajay for his commendable struggle.