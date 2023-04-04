A pitch invasion by a dog delayed an Indian Premier League game between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

The video has amused netizens and is being shared widely on social media.

Look who wants to come on as an Impact Player… 😂



A dog delays start at Chepauk. Even as the groundsmen try in vain to get it out, Avesh Khan joins the fun. The audience is loving every bit of this. #CSKvLSG #IPL2023 @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/Egv2s36QWn — Santadeep Dey (@SantadeepDey) April 3, 2023

A dog delays start at Chepauk. Even as the groundsmen try in vain to get it out, Avesh Khan joins the fun. The audience is loving every bit of this,” wrote Santadeep Dey.

Even as the video made netizens laugh, India’s batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was not amused by the turn of events and said “groundstaff should ensure that such things don’t cause a delay”.

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni had a smile as he returned to his team’s fortress, this time full of fans after Covid had forced years of closed-door and away matches.