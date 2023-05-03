Shah Rukh Khan is drawing fire for pushing a fan who tried to click a selfie with him.

SRK pushed away the fan as he tried to hold his phone from falling. Later, SRK’s bodyguard came from the back and further pushed away the fan.

Our King Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai. Now #Jawan promotion will be started 😍♥️ #ShahRukhKhan #Jawan pic.twitter.com/jMMEKtxr8f — RUPESH ₛₜₐₙ (@SRKianRupesh05) May 3, 2023

The fan continues to follow SRK in the hope that he can get a selfie but to no avail. SRK then enters into his newly bought Rolls-Royce Cullinan while his fan looks at him with a sad face.

The video was shared by a SRK fan on Twitter and has been going viral. The tweet reads, “Our King Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai, now Jawan promotions will start!”

SRK’s upcoming film Jawan with South director Atlee is all set to release on June 2. The movie will feature SRK in a double role, playing both father and son which will be similar to Amitabh Bachchan’s Aakhree Raasta and Kamal Haasan’s Oru Kaidhiyin Diary.

The movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Earlier, there were reports that Pushpa star Allu Arjun and Sanjay Dutt are supposedly going to make special cameos in the movie.