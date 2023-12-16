Hyderabad:The annual festivities at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai transformed into a glittering showcase of Bollywood glamour, with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their adorable offspring—AbRam, Aaradhya, Taimur, and Karan Johar’s twins, Yash and Roohi—stealing the spotlight with their enchanting performances. The event, marked by joyous displays of talent, was not just a school function; it was a star-studded affair that left an indelible mark on attendees and viewers alike.

Videos circulating across the internet captured moments where these esteemed celebrities immersed themselves in the spirit of Bollywood, dancing exuberantly and infusing the gathering with an unmistakable filmy charm. One particular clip showcased the Bollywood icons swaying to the tunes of Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om, presenting a spectacle that featured the infectious energy of Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Kareena, and Karan Johar, much to the delight of the audience that included Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Adding to the charm was a heartwarming moment captured by Kareena, filming her son Taimur’s spirited dance to ‘Nachde Ne Saare.’ Dressed in vibrant traditional attire, Taimur effortlessly stole the limelight, captivating everyone with his infectious enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, SRK and Gauri’s youngest, AbRam, won hearts by skillfully imitating his father’s iconic dance moves and expressing his affection for classmates. His endearing act, accompanied by the tune of Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge, became a highlight of the evening, evoking smiles and adoration from the audience, especially from his beaming parents.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C04gHJ2qFEx/embed/captioned/?cr=1&v=12

The star-studded affair wasn’t solely limited to the performing stars and their families. The event also drew the presence of other notable figures from the Bollywood and sports fraternity, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Dabboo Ratnani’s family, Natasha Dalal, Vidya Balan, Agastya Nanda, and Hema Malini, among others. Their attendance further embellished the celebration, turning it into an unforgettable gala at the esteemed school.

