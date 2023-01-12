Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan ‘s look-alike Ibrahim Qadri dancing to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ has set the Internet on fire.

In fact, many are finding it hard to believe that a doppelganger is dancing to the Pathaan song.

The video of Ibrahim Qadri, who is well-known for his striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan, is being widely shared.

He posted a video of himself dancing to the hit song. He was seen with a rough style and sunglasses, and at first glance, you too might mistake him for SRK.

The clip began with Ibrahim aptly lip-syncing the song and copying SRK’s walking segment from the music video of the song. He then makes an attempt to deliver the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and at one point in the clip, the doppelganger also imitates Shahrukh Khan’s signature romantic gesture.