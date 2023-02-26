The Korean Embassy in India has shared a dance clip of the Korean Ambassador and staff grooving over the RRR movie’s Natu Natu song.

Taking to Twitter, the Korean Embassy in India posted a video clip showing Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with Korean staff working in the embassy grooving over the RRR movie’s “Natu Natu” song.

In the same post, the embassy further mentioned, “We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy’s Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!”

In the 53-second clip, Korean boys and girls are seen dancing to the song at different locations, performing the same dance steps as performed by actors NTR and Ram Charan in the song.

𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐑𝐑 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 – 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korea Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

Ever since the video went on social media, it has accumulated a flood of comments, along with likes and retweets. Users have expressed their reaction to Koreans grooving to a typical Indian song.

PM Modi too couldn’t resist sharing the video on his Twitter. Hailing the performance, Modi wrote, “Lively and adorable team effort”.

RRR is a Telugu language epic action drama film that was released in 2022. Directed by S S Rajamouli, who earlier made the Baahubali films, RRR is an action drama of epic proportions. Set in 1920, it tells a fictionalised story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitharama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The movie has earned much international acclaim and the song Natu Natu made history at the 80th Golden Globes as it became the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song award. Composed by MM Keeravani, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, it is an energetic song featuring the film’s lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.