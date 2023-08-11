Mumbai: Trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu- starrer `Kushi’ has been released.

Taking to the Instagram story, Mythri Movie Makers treated fans with a trailer and captioned it, “A unison of two hearts and a collision of two worlds. #KushiTrailer out now.”

The trailer takes the audiences into the heartwarming world of Aaradhya and Viplav who create a relatable but adorable world of romance and take us along in their journey of love. And like life itself, the journey has its ups and downs, struggles as well as its bittersweet moments.

The video begins with Vijay and Samantha discovering love in Kashmir’s rugged mountains. But their love tale quickly turns as their families get involved to make them apart. But to prove their families wrong, Samantha and Vijay unite, marry, and embark on a journey.

The trailer is a combination of intense emotions with humor, melodious music, and picturesque visuals.

The trailer was launched at an event held in Hyderabad in the presence of the film cast, crew, and media from across the country.

The event was not attended by Samantha as she is on a brief break from acting to take care of her health as she is dealing with Myositis, an auto-immune condition.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ is all set to hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

After ‘Mahanati’, it will be Samantha and Vijay’s second project together and also it is Samantha’s second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on ‘Majili’.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen sharing screen space with Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s new film, which is tentatively titled ‘VD 12’.

Samantha, on the other hand, will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series ‘Citadel’ opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.