Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was recently seen autographing an Indian flag for a spectator during the action-packed season of the Legends League Cricket.

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi, one of the best Pakistani cricketers of his time, will captain the Asia Lions in the Legends League Cricket in Qatar in 2023.

During the Doha T20 event, Afridi was approached by a fan who asked for his autograph on the tricolour. In response to the fan’s request, Afridi greeted the fan and signed the Indian flag.

The footage of the touching encounter quickly went viral among game fans and followers on social media.

That is how we respect other nations. Little actions like these,bring the world closer and promote love and peace on the planet!Proud of you Lala❤️ #LLCT20 #ShahidAfridi #LegendsLeagueCricket @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/RVH7CIMxZD — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) March 18, 2023

Afridi’s Asia Lions defeated India Maharajas led by Gautam Gambhir in the Eliminator at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium. Star opener Upul Tharanga slammed a brilliant half-century (50 off 31 balls) while Asghar Afghan played a crucial knock of 34 off 24 balls to help Afridi and Co. register a massive total of 191-5 in 20 overs. In reply, Gambhir and Co. only mustered 106 in 16.4 overs as India Maharajas lost the match by 85 runs. Opener Tharanga was also named the Player of the Match. Afridi’s Asia Lions will meet World Giants in the final of the Legends League Cricket at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday.