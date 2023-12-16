New Delhi: It was full house at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s annual day on Friday night. Shah Rukh Khan, along with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber, attended the event. SRK’s son AbRam performed on stage and the video from it is viral. In the video, AbRam can be seen recreating his father Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose (no points for guessing which one). “Give me a hug, I love hugs,” little AbRam says during his performance. Shah Rukh Khan, seated in the front row with Gauri and Suhana, couldn’t help but smile. The video is just too cute.

After the performance, Shah Rukh Khan was pictured with wife Gauri and son AbRam.

