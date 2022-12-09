Mumbai: New Videos have emerged of superstar Shah Rukh Khan doing Tawaf of the Holy Kaaba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early this month, SRK performed Umrah after wrapping the shoot of his movie in Saudi Arabia.

In a new video, SRK could be seen getting out of his car and adjusting his Ihram. The actor is seen doing Tawaf

“Here’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule, as is Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Thank you for giving us such spectacular locations and warm hospitality. I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast and crew….a very big Shukran to you all. God bless you,” SRK wrote after wrapping the shoot.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan and Jawaan in the pipeline. He also has an extended cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.