Scorpions have infested Egypt’s southern city of Aswan, killing three people and stinging more than 400.

According to local media, the mass scorpion attack was caused by severe thunderstorms in the city in recent days.

#Egypt : Health official in Aswan has told BBC that the heavy thunder & hail storm there washed scorpions into the streets & people’s homes – causing 400 people to be stung – in the rains scorpions seek refuge anywhere they can… #أسوان #مِصر

Reports state the scorpions were washed into the streets and peoples’ homes, where they were seeking refuge from the intense weather conditions.

A representative from the Ministry of Health told local press that over 80 people are currently being treated at Aswan University Hospital, while hundreds of others are being treated in other hospitals nearby.

Locals have also raised concerns over the possibility of floods, as the typically dry area does not experience such heavy rainfall.

Travel restrictions

Aswan’s governor, Ashraf Attia, has placed restrictions on travel and traffic due to the low visibility levels caused by the extreme weather.

Videos shared on social media showed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Citizens have been urged to stay at home and avoid places where there are trees, as well as driving on motorways.

Schools in Aswan have also been ordered to close for students.

Egypt’s Meteorological Authority say they expect intermittent rainfall to continue in the coming days, as well as thunder, in many parts of south Sinai, and southern Egypt, including cities such as Minya, Assiut, Sohag, and Luxor.