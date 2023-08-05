Riyadh: SEVEN, Saudi Arabia’s Entertainment Ventures, announced the mega project at its new entertainment destination in Madinah.

The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has started the construction work with BUJV – a joint venture by Al Bawani Co and UrbaCon Trading & Contracting.

The SEVEN entertainment destination in Madinah supports the region’s strategy to improve people’s living conditions and revitalize the region’s communities.

Abdullah AlDawood, Chairman, SEVEN, said, “Our entertainment destination in Almadinah will transform the entertainment landscape of the region and bring new, unique, and exciting experiences to the people of Madinah.”

The project was designed to “enrich the quality of life for millions of Saudis,” he said.

Fakher AlShawaf, Group CEO, Albawani Holding, said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate once again with SEVEN on this groundbreaking project, which aims to establish an exceptional entertainment destination in the holy city of Almadinah.”

Seven’s entertainment destination in Madinah is located next to King Fahad Central Park and is set on a development area over 100,000 square meters with a total built-up area of over 84,000 square meters.

The park weaves itself seamlessly into the project, blending park paths with walkways and the destination’s curated open gardens.

Visitors can choose from a series of games within the 4,000-square-meter family entertainment centre.

The e-karting track will provide experiences for both adults and children alike, with over 330 meters of track spanning two levels.

There will also be a Discovery Adventures center that offers visitors the chance to take part in trekking experiences, treehouse trails, and other jungle-themed educational challenges and tasks, as well as a Play-Doh Fun Center to stimulate children’s imagination and creativity.

It will also be home to a state-of-the-art cinema with IMAX and VIP screens and a futuristic 10-lane bowling alley.

A wellness center will provide opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation, while a wide range of international and local food and beverage outlets will keep visitors fed and watered.