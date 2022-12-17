Srinagar: Bollywood actress Sarah Ali Khan has impressed the netizens with her training in the gym.

In an Instagram video, she has updated her “midweek motivation” diary with a clip working out with trainer Karan Jaising.https://www.instagram.com/p/CmLzsWKDm7h/

In the video, Sara looks like a true fitness enthusiast, performing squats and push-ups.

She has shared similar workout videos in the past as well.

In another fitness video, she can be seen training hard as well.”Monday motivation

Actually JK just prepping for Christmas vacation

@antigravity_club,” Sara wrote on Instagram.

Her videos have inspired her fans wishing to keep themselves fit.

“Perfect motivation….thanks for being inspirational and motivational figure for many ,” wrote a follower.

In the past too, she has impressed the netizens with her moves in the gym.

“It’s good to be back Hogaya Holiday come back on track

You must work hard, there’s no easy hack

Just keep going- no time to slack

You cannot crack- so just attack!

Oh! And remember supplement this effort with a healthy snack,” she said in a post earlier this year.