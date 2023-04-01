Model and dancer Rakhi Sawant, who converted to Islam recently, has shared yet another Ramadan video.

In the new video, she expressed happiness as her friend Sana invited her to the Iftar party at her home. Rakhi comes live in the video and expresses her happiness and also had a fun interaction with her mother and other members of the house.

Rakhi had reportedly tied the knot with Adil Khan Durrani following a court marriage and a nikkah ceremony. According to a marriage certificate, shared by her, she converted to Islam as Fatima. She is at times seen offering namaz and wearing hijab and burqa in public.

Earlier, Rakhi had posted on Instagram that she kept her first Roza during the auspicious month of Ramzan. She shared a video of herself and wrote, “My first Roja.”

Rakhi’s videos are attracting a lot of attention from the netizens. She is also being trolled for her videos as she has been dubbed a ‘drama queen’ in the past.

She had also thrown an iftar party for her friends at her home.