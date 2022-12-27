Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hosted a grand birthday bash for his close friends from the film industry. A host of Bollywood celebrities including Shahrukh Khan attended the party thrown on Salman’s 57th birthday.

PATHAAN MANIA IN 30 DAYS#ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/LdggKfMXAO — Team Shah Rukh Khan Fan Club (@teamsrkfc) December 27, 2022

The one who grabbed all the attention at the party was none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone.

Both dressed in black outfits, the superstar was seen holding Salman’s hand as he posed for the media outside the ‘birthday boy’s’ sister Arpita Khan’s residence in Mumbai.