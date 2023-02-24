Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo performed the Ardha dance, wearing the traditional Saudi garb to mark the celebration of the Kingdom’s Founding Day, which falls on February 22.

Ronaldo has posted a video on Instagram, showing his celebration of the Founding with expression of joy and pride, saying: “Happy Saudi Founding Day Everyone. That’s how we celebrate this special day at Al-Nassr FC.”

The dance begins with a single line of poetry that is repeated with drums beating in the background and swords wielded as part of the national ceremony.

The video showed the international star drinking Saudi coffee, then participating in dancing to popular tunes and performing the Saudi Ardah. Ronaldo can be seen in the photo, performing Ardha with wielding sword in the air, surrounded by his Saudi hosts.

The dance began with a single line of poetry that is repeated with drums beating in the background. He was seen wearing the traditional ankle-length shirt known as a thawb and draping the Saudi national flag over his shoulders.