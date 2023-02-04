Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.However, the Portuguese footballer was unable to guide his team to victory against Al Fateh on Friday. Al-Nassr received a penalty in the second injury time and Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot to make the score 2-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video went viral on social media soon after Ronaldo scored the goal.

د90+3' هدف التعادل لـ النصر عن طريق كريستيانو رونالدو



الفتح 2 × 2 النصر#الفتح_النصر⁩⁩ | #CR7 | ⁦#SSC pic.twitter.com/5SYppTQXlU — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) February 3, 2023

Nevertheless, it was a frustrating game for the Portuguese superstar who missed two chances to score and was dispossessed several times in the first 30 minutes. However, he kept his calm when the situation demanded and he even celebrated his first goal for the Saudi club with a trademark pose in front of the Al-Nassr fans.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) awarded Cristiano Ronaldo the ‘High Prestige Sports Merit’ award at the 26th Sports Gala at the Casino Estoril on Thursday (February 2).

The event honored Portugal’s finest sporting personalities in the 2022 calendar year. The Al-Nassr centre-forward wasn’t present for the awards ceremony but gave an acceptance speech in a video message.