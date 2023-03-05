Coperni gave the fashion world its most viral moment last year when he spray-painted a dress on Bella Hadid.

The Parisian label debuted robot dogs on the runway this year.

Coperni designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant enlisted the help of Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs for their Autumn/Winter 2023 (Fall) show at Paris Fashion Week.

The performance, which was intended to highlight the intersection of humans and technology, diverted some attention away from the collection.

Several yellow robots paced the runway at the same time as the models, held Lila Moss’ handbag for her and stole a jacket from Rianne Van Rompaey.

Videos from the fashion show have been widely shared on social media.

In an Instagram post, Coperni said its “Fall Winter 23 collection is a modern fable about the relationship between humans and technology.”

“The show features the Spot robots from the American company Boston Dynamics in relation with human beings,” the post said.

Spot robots perform many diverse tasks, from collecting equipment data in industrial facilities to creating digital twins on construction sites to helping first responders safely assess potentially hazardous situations, Coperni explained. They were developed by Boston Dynamics, a company that hopes to create a future where humans and machines work together to improve everyone’s safety, productivity and quality of life.