Former boxing champion Mike Tyson had converted to Islam when he was in prison in 1992 and since then he’s been devoted to being a Muslim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently a video has surfaced where he could be seen attending the Hajj at Mecca.



Now Mike Tyson joined his fellow Muslim boxers on his way to Mecca from Diriyah. He went alongside Undisputed champion Devin Haney, WBC cruiserweight champion, Badou Jack, and the rising star, Ziyad Almaayouf, to an Islamic holy site, Mecca.

Now the vlog of Tyson’s journey was posted on Youtube by Boxing King Media.

A fan commented “Mike tyson is a walking legend may god bless him ️ for his humble self ways (sic)”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan wrote, “Looks like an experience”.Christopher Ceron wrote, “Mikes neck is still a cool 17 inches”.

Many fans appreciated Mike Tyson for visiting the sacred religious pilgrimage site and devoting his prayers to God.