“Is it possible to recover data from an iPhone that won’t turn on?” This is the most common issue that many iPhone users face when their iPhone gets disabled entirely, and they are unable to back up from iTunes. Luckily, there is an effective solution like Tenorshare UltData to recover data from an iPhone that won’t turn on.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the iPhone gets damaged, what the users need to do first is try their best to retrieve data from the iPhone that won’t turn on. “No one can guarantee to be able to retrieve photos from a disabled iPhone in the future,” said Tenorshare spokesman, “Tenorshare UltData is a reliable alternative to iTunes and iCloud and can recover data from an iPhone that won’t turn on safely.”

Your iPhone is laden with apps such as WhatsApp, Contacts, LINE, WeChat, KIK, FaceTime, photos, etc. Losing all of the data from a disabled iPhone is so disheartening. Even if you keep an iCloud or iTunes backup, sometimes these programs cannot recognize your iPhone. When the common ways fail to recover data, Tenorshare UltData can retrieve it without needing iTunes or iCloud. Besides, due to its advanced tech and high recovery rate, it is a popular tool among consumers. You just need to follow the steps below to retrieve data from a disabled iPhone.

Open UltData and connect your disabled iPhone with the PC/Mac.

Choose “Recover from iOS device” and press “Start Scan.”

“Preview” and “Recover” lost data from your disabled iPhone.