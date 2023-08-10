Rajinikanth fever has gripped the nation after the release of Jailor.

In a video shared by a fan club, fans were seen gathering outside a theatre in Bengaluru and bursting crackers as they waited for the doors to open. Another video also revealed fans showering flowers at those making their way to watch the film’s first day of the first show.

Fans in the US and Canada were also seen making their way to the theatres to watch the film’s first show. A video featured a group of fans dancing to the song Kaavaalaa, from Jailer, in a theatre as they waited for doors to open.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.