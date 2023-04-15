A prayer of the students of a Kashmir valley based school is winning the hearts of netizens this Ramadan.

Check out the video uploaded by the Hill Orange School Handwara:

In the video, a teacher can be seen leading the chorus and netizens are appreciating the same.

“I appreciate and congrats the mam Kulsoom ji for the methodology she opted. May Almighty Allah bless you mam (sic),” commenter a netizen on Facebook.

Another user commented: “Masha Allah, Appreciations for the teacher and Good luck to the students. Being the parent whose child is enrolled in this class I will suggest and am sure next time presentation of students will also b uploaded. (sic).”