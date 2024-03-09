Watch: PM Modi Takes Elephant Safari at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga, Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant and the jeep safari at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve this morning, an official said.

PM Modi, on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, first took the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park followed by the jeep safari inside the same range.

He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.

The Prime Minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the 125-ft high ‘Statue of Valour’ of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat in the afternoon.

The Prime Minister will then proceed to Meleng Meteli Pothar, also in Jorhat district, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of both central and state projects worth around ₹ 18,000 crore.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the same venue.

