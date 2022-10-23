In Indian weddings, one can easily witness a wide range of peculiar events.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a long string of occurrences that are standard procedure, from outraged fufa to drunk baaratis making a scene.

An absurd video has now surfaced from a wedding in a village where baaratis mistook a fountain as place to do the dishes.

Shared on Twitter by a user Jaiky Yadav, the video shows villagers flocking to a fountain in lavish decoration at the wedding venue.

Assuming it to be a washing area, ignorant folks one after the other could be seen washing their plates in water stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 4.2 lakh views. Twitterati is in splits over this outlandish conduct.