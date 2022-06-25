Pasoori fever has gripped Bollywood. The latest to groove to Pasoori Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s song is Rakul Preet Singh

ADVERTISEMENT

Rakul Preet Singh has posted a video dancing to the song on Instagram. The video has quickly gone viral.

“Feels for my current fav song,” she wrote while sharing the video. She also tagged choreographer Dimple Kotecha and posted, “Thankyouuuu @dimplekotecha for being the best. ”

The video has notched 8.91 lakh likes. It has got around four million views

Wearing black, Rakul is lipsync the song as she groves to the number

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Jackky Bhagnani reacted to the video and wrote, “Can you teach me also.” Kotecha also shared a reply and posted, “Thank youuu for being youuu.”