Prior to his marriage to Bollywood sensation Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli found himself entangled in dating speculations involving various actresses and models. Among them was Tamannaah Bhatia, a notable actress.

Recently, an archival video featuring Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia has resurfaced, casting a fresh perspective on their connection.

The old video is being shared widely on social media platforms and has gone viral.

This viral video, currently making rounds on Twitter, portrays the former Indian cricket captain engaging in playful banter with Tamannaah Bhatia, who has garnered attention for her role in the Netflix series Lust Stories 2. This previously unseen footage is, in fact, a television advertisement that the duo had collaborated on.

Although never publicly confirming their romantic involvement, Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia were at the center of dating conjectures years prior to his marriage to Anushka Sharma.