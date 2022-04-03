Sonny Bill Williams, a New Zealand heavyweight boxer, and a former professional rugby league and rugby union player, who reverted to Islam in 2009, has shared a moving message on Ramadan.

Sonny shared the video message on his Twitter handle.

Ramadan Kareem my brothers & sisters. 🤲🏾❤️ In Shaa Allah this beautiful month is fruitful for all. pic.twitter.com/Zr1J5k5e42 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) April 1, 2022

Sonny also shared a funny message on day 1 of Fajr prayers in New Zealand.

“Alhumdulliah, to see so many at the musjid for fajr today, Ramadan is such a special time ❤️🤲🏾 in sha Allah everyone brushed their teeth after suhoor today,” he tweeted.

Williams accepted Islam in 2009, while in France playing for Toulon. He is the first Muslim to play for the All Blacks and has spoken extensively about his faith.In 2018, he performed an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, and travelled to Medina as well. He is a dual citizen of New Zealand and Samoa. In 2019, he made a “tearful message of condolence” for the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings and denounced the treatment of the Uyghurs in China: “It’s a sad time when we choose economic benefits over humanity.” Williams is married to Alana Raffie (whom he met at a shop) and has four children.