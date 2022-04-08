You might have already heard of the viral Indian song Kacha Badam. How Bhuban Badyakar, a Bengali peanut seller from West Bengal became an overnight social media sensation when his Kacha Badam song went viral. The song was then remastered and remade into various versions, most of which also went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kacha Badam fever seems to have crossed boundaries. A ‘Ramzan version’ version of the song from Pakistan has started to trend, and we must say while it is shot well, the song is a bit weird trying to use the same jingle as Kacha Badam and making cats and birds sing ‘Ramzan Ramzan aaya, Ramzan Ramzan’.

The song is song by Yasir Soharwardi. It was released on YouTube on Thursday and since then has been viewed by over 11,000 people.

“I put this as my alarm tune for sahri. I wake up to turn this off every day,” a user commented on the song.

Another one reacted with “Pakistan Kacha Badam version. Ab Halal packaging mein”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to it and decide for yourself, if copying Kacha Badam was a sane move to make kids, animals, and birds sing about Ramzan?