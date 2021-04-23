In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Latest News

Watch: New J&K Industrial Policy adopted from Apr 1, 2021

J&K Industrial Policy 2021-30 and its procedural guidelines are in effect from April 1, 2021. The guidelines delineate the procedure for registration of business units for government incentives, how various incentives will be granted, reimbursement of SGST, change in business’s line of activity among other pointers.

The policy brings a package of incentives “aiming to create an enabling work environment for industrial development, to attract substantial investment across focus sectors, create jobs for the youth, maximize growth opportunities by optimum utilization of the available resources.”


Previous
Delhi gasping for air: 25 die at Sir Ganga Ram, 60 more at risk; ‘make a phone call Sir’, Kejriwal asks PM Modi
Next
PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of high COVID-19 burden states
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor