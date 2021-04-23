Watch: New J&K Industrial Policy adopted from Apr 1, 2021

J&K Industrial Policy 2021-30 and its procedural guidelines are in effect from April 1, 2021. The guidelines delineate the procedure for registration of business units for government incentives, how various incentives will be granted, reimbursement of SGST, change in business’s line of activity among other pointers.

The policy brings a package of incentives “aiming to create an enabling work environment for industrial development, to attract substantial investment across focus sectors, create jobs for the youth, maximize growth opportunities by optimum utilization of the available resources.”