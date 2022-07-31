Children easily feel humiliated and being judged at times, hence they usually try to change the course of their activity to divert the attention of observers.

A video has surfaced on social media, where a little boy right away starts flaunting his captivating dance moves after falling off his bicycle.

This should be your reaction when life challenges you! 👍😂😂pic.twitter.com/LusfAgVe96 — Figen (@TheFigen) July 26, 2022

Lad, in an attempt to take a turn, falls down from his bicycle and takes a leap on road while balancing himself with his hands. He instantaneously stands up while looking around if anyone saw him falling and starts grooving as if he is unhurt and unbothered about his fall.

The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, Figen. “This should be your reaction when life challenges you!,” the caption of the post reads.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 10 million views. Netizens are all smiles after seeing the cute video. Many hailed the video as it reflects how one should overcome challenges in life.