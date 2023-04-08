Hundreds of Muslims broke their fast and offered Taraweeh prayers at New York City’s Times Square.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was organized by Muslim social media influencer SQ, in collaboration with Muslims Giving Back and Droplets of Mercy.

At sunset, Quran reciters Faisal Latif and Faraj Hassan led prayers and people started breaking their fast with free iftar meals.

2,000 iftar meals were served to Muslims on the sidewalks of Times Square, the city’s busiest artery, then followed by hundreds of Muslims participating in Taraweeh prayers.

Taraweeh prayers in Times Square #Ramadan 🌙



📍Times Square, New York 🗽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZeMYSbqIlX — Fatih Seferagic (@FatihSeferagic) March 26, 2023

As per media reports, the aim of the event was to help non-Muslim New Yorkers learn how to celebrate Ramzan.

ADVERTISEMENT

A projector also displayed verses from the Holy Quran as they were recited, along with English translations.

One of the organizers of the gathering, SQ shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “This Deen is HAQQ & I will never stop until Islam enters every home.”

“Taraweeh in Times Square is just the beginning In Sha Allah, Jazzahkum Allahkhyr to EVERYONE who pulled up in the POOREST of weather conditions. Allah saw your hearts & chose you for this alhamdulillah. I know you all had a blast,” SQ added.

One of the social media blogger name Faduma took to Instagram and wrote, “Witnessed prayer in Time Square and to be frank many non-Muslims were in awe. Just standing and listening to the words of Allah. Seen many smiles Alhamdulillah. Islam is a faith of unity and peace and proud to be part of the billions that share the same faith.”

At the end of the night, two people took the shahada and converted to Islam after hearing the recitation of the Quran.

Last year, history was created when Muslims performed Taraweeh prayers at New York Times Square.