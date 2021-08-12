Watch: Mom chase down 2-year-old who bolted onto field during pro- soccer game in Ohio

An Ohio mom is receiving a ton of attention and admiration for parenting her young toddler — in front of a crowd of thousands of soccer fans.

And she didn’t even have to hold up a red card.

Morgan Tucker took her 2-year-old son, Zaydek, Saturday to see his first soccer game, a match between FC Cincinati vs. Orlando.

Zaydek managed to give his mom the slip and darted out onto the field during a play — and that’s when Tucker went from fan to super mom as she quickly dashed after him.

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day. 😂

pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021

A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident. #FCCincy #mls pic.twitter.com/gK2bzgNdas — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 8, 2021

