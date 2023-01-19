New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a compilation on the role of parents during exam preparation from Exam Warriors book.
Sharing a tweet by narendramodi_in, the Prime Minister tweeted:
“An interesting compilation on the constructive role of parents during exam preparation. #ExamWarriors”
“Pariksha, Parents, & PM Modi!
Over the years, #ParikshaPeCharcha has also presented parents with an opportunity to learn about the latest trends in education & gain a better understanding of the challenges their children face.
Let’s take a peek at some parents’ mantras #PPC2023,” he added.