New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a compilation on the role of parents during exam preparation from Exam Warriors book.

Sharing a tweet by narendramodi_in, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“An interesting compilation on the constructive role of parents during exam preparation. #ExamWarriors”

“Pariksha, Parents, & PM Modi!

Over the years, #ParikshaPeCharcha has also presented parents with an opportunity to learn about the latest trends in education & gain a better understanding of the challenges their children face.

Let's take a peek at some parents' mantras #PPC2023 pic.twitter.com/vml9LFAK8L — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) January 18, 2023

Let’s take a peek at some parents’ mantras #PPC2023,” he added.