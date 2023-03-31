SRINAGAR: They call themselves the ‘Powerpuff girls’ from Ladakh and they are learning Kung Fu.

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh has shared a heartwarming video of three Ladakhi village girls, who are learning Kung Fu in Bengaluru for the past few months.

Watch the video here to know their story:

Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson; MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Dy Chairman/EC Education & Sports, LAHDC Leh, Tsering Angchuk, and DC/CEO LAHDC Leh, Shrikant Suse are now scheduled to visit Bengaluru on March 31 to attend the closing event of the 3-months long Kungfu workshop for students of Leh district and distribution of institutional equipments to Ladakhi monks studying at various monastic universities of South India. Both programmes are being funded by LAHDC Leh.