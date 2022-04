A video of a parrot seamlessly carrying out a complex task such as opening a nut bolt is going viral on social media. The 24-second video shows the bird using its tongue and beak to roll out the nut from the bolt.

The video has already been seen by over 2 lakh people with netizens wondering how the parrot is able to carry out the task.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

You need to train hard to acquire this skill… https://t.co/2tSooJIqyi — Beysle (@Beysle) April 15, 2022

A mechanic parrot 😂 https://t.co/0QdbGm4lOH — Rock Von Wolf (@Rock0101010) April 15, 2022