A Silverback gorilla caused the road to come to a standstill when his family needs to cross it.

The old video of BBC Earth was re-shared on Twitter on Friday and since then has garnered over one million views.

The video shows a massive gorilla stopping in the middle of the road as his family crosses it.

The onlookers can be seen clicking photographs of this unique moment as the Alpha Gorilla showcases his protective instinct for his family.

Watch the video here: