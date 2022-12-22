Canada’s Yukon-based influencer Gurdeep Pandher has taken the internet by storm with his bhangra moves in minus 40 degrees Celsius temperature in Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, it's -40ºC/-40ºF in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I'm dispatching the good vibe to the world. pic.twitter.com/t16l62yWf0 — Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) December 19, 2022

“Today, it’s -40ºC/-40ºF in the Yukon wilderness around my cabin. Nature is calm, frigid, cold and utterly stunning. The air is freezing but still very refreshing for the lungs. In this natural environment, I danced to create warmth. I’m dispatching the good vibe to the world. (sic),” he wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

The video has gathered more than 1.6 lakh views on Twitter. The social media users are going gaga over Pandher’s bhangra performance and praised him for his spirit.

A Twitter user commented, “I’ve never seen you dance to down-home fiddle music before, but this just proves your dancing, like your joy, is universal.”

Another user wrote, “Your dance brings warmth to the entire world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An individual wrote, “Thank you Gurdeep, for reminding us how wonderful nature is.”